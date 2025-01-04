Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 269255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.62 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Midnight Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.