Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 985,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 258,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 2,340,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 33,196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

