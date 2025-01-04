Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.6 %
TIGO stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIGO
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.