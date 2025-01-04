Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

TIGO stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

