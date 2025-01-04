Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $14.18.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
