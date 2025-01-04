Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Head to Head Contrast

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adecoagro and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 3 1 0 2.25 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adecoagro presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Adecoagro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $1.41 billion 0.70 $226.29 million $1.50 6.35 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 2.78 $11.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Adecoagro and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 11.25% 10.14% 4.38% Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

