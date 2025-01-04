Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.21), with a volume of 216161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.17).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 491.42. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,154.17 and a beta of 0.19.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
