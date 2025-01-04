PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

PIMCO Access Income Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.