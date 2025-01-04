PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
PIMCO Access Income Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
