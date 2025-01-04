PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

PZC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

