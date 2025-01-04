POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

POSCO Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE PKX opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. POSCO has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $92.42.

Get POSCO alerts:

Institutional Trading of POSCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.