PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.
PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
NYSE PRO opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
