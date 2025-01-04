ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $28.74. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 1,680,100 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

