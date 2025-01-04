Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 46.7% – Should You Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) traded up 46.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 8,653,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average session volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

