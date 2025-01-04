Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 46.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) were up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 8,117,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,033% from the average daily volume of 158,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QUIS. Scotiabank cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.69.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

The stock has a market cap of C$153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.