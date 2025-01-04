RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,616,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,738,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get RealReal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

RealReal Stock Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.09.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.