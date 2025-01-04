RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

