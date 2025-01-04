Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Roots Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

