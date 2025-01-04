RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1399112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a market cap of C$33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

