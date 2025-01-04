RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.33 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.13). Approximately 58,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 483,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.93 million, a PE ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.50.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

