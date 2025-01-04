Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) versus Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Head-To-Head Survey

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubrik and Smith Micro Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubrik $803.46 million 15.42 -$354.16 million N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $24.18 million 0.69 -$24.40 million ($5.20) -0.27

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rubrik.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubrik 0 2 16 2 3.00 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rubrik and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rubrik presently has a consensus price target of $64.11, suggesting a potential downside of 4.17%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Rubrik.

Profitability

This table compares Rubrik and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubrik N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -210.99% -36.69% -30.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Rubrik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rubrik beats Smith Micro Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors. Rubrik, Inc. was formerly known as Scaledata, Inc. and changed its name to Rubrik, Inc. in October 2014. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.