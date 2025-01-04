Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,911. The company has a market capitalization of $959.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

