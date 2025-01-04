Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and traded as low as $20.22. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 63,152 shares trading hands.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

