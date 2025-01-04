SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) versus Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head to Head Review

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and SBC Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 8.19% 10.97% 8.29% SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05%

Risk & Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 1 8 8 0 2.41 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and SBC Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.38%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and SBC Medical Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.24 billion 4.68 -$23.55 million $0.44 60.52 SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.59 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

SBC Medical Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SBC Medical Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

