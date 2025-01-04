SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.61. 14,245 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $571.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIM. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.