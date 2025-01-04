Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG). In a filing disclosed on January 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock on December 26th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) on 12/26/2024.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on 12/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,080,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

About Senator Mullin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

