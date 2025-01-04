Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG). In a filing disclosed on January 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock on December 26th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) on 12/26/2024.
- Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) on 12/26/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IEMG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,080,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
