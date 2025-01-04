Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $4.14. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 97,060 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Prior to the adoption of the Company’s Plan of Sale, Seritage was principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, sale and leasing of diversified retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Seritage will continue to actively manage each location until such time as each property is sold.

