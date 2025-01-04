Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 67,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 668,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

