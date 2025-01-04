StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 1274726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SARO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

StandardAero Trading Down 2.0 %

About StandardAero

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

