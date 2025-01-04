StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.48.
About ClearOne
