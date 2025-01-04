T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:MSTU)

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 53,183 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 262% compared to the typical volume of 14,688 call options.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Up 25.3 %

Shares of BATS:MSTU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

