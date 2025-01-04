Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.17). Approximately 642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of £11.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.38.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.