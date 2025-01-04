Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 22,819,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 7,383,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £229,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.

About Trafalgar Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.