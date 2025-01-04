Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 22,819,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 7,383,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £229,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

