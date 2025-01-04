TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.36. 4,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.