Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

UBER opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

