Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $145.26 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

