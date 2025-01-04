Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 17,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Free Report) by 208.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.03% of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

