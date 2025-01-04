VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $7.71. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 10,679 shares traded.

VirnetX Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

