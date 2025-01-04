VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. VolitionRx shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 88,814 shares trading hands.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.