VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. VolitionRx shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 88,814 shares trading hands.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.