WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 308,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the previous session’s volume of 63,881 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $35.98.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $593.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 245,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.