WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 25,435 shares.The stock last traded at $75.81 and had previously closed at $75.86.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.