X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $25.80. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 1,321,942 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 1,687.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

