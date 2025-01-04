YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 531,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 995% from the average daily volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Trading Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 849.43.

YANGAROO Company Profile

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

