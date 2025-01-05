Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Aemetis Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 185,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 66,031 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

