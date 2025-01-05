Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
