American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

