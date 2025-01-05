Analyzing Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) & Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Mynaric”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million 17.25 -$24.72 million ($0.03) -73.33 Mynaric $5.39 million 4.30 -$101.22 million N/A N/A

Globalstar has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Globalstar has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynaric has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Globalstar and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mynaric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globalstar beats Mynaric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

About Mynaric

(Get Free Report)

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications. It offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide wireless connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.