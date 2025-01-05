Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.89. 11,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 15,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $130.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 165,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,136,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after acquiring an additional 120,530 shares during the last quarter.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

