Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells $53,910.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
