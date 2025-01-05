Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells $53,910.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 603,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,467,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 286,766 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 931,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Arcus Biosciences

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.