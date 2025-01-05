Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $97.50 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $97.50 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

