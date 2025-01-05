Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) Announces RADCam Availability on Major Online Platforms

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. recently revealed significant developments regarding the availability of its RADCam product. The company, along with its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RAD-R), shared that RADCam is now accessible on prominent online marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart.com. Additionally, the product is expected to be available on the TikTok store in the coming week.

This expansion to major online platforms presents a substantial opportunity for RADCam to reach a wider consumer base, catering to the demands of tech-savvy customers seeking innovative home security solutions. RADCam, touted as the world’s first camera capable of conversational interaction, leverages AITX’s proprietary AIR™ (Autonomous Intelligent Response) technology. This unique feature eliminates redundant notifications and ensures users receive only pertinent alerts, thus revolutionizing the capabilities of home security cameras.

Steve Reinharz, the CEO and CTO of AITX and RAD-R, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “RADCam should be as easy to purchase as it is to use, and reaching consumers through these popular online channels delivers a choice that consumers want.” He further highlighted the company’s anticipation of consumer responses and emphasized their commitment to advancing residential security technology.

By making RADCam available on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.com, the company aligns its product with current consumer purchasing habits and enhances market accessibility. These platforms hold substantial positions in online retail, with Amazon being a dominant player and Walmart.com gaining significant traction in e-commerce sales. Furthermore, tapping into social commerce trends, such as through TikTok, indicates AITX’s adaptability to evolving consumer behaviors and preferences.

Customers can now purchase RADCam on Amazon, Walmart.com, and soon on TikTok, in addition to direct channels. The product promises a unique blend of security and convenience for homes and properties.

AITX, known for delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions through its robotic product offerings, continues to pave the way for innovative solutions in various industries. Its technologies aim to streamline operations, enhance ROI, and empower organizations to address complex challenges while promoting cost-effectiveness.

This announcement underlines AITX’s commitment to expanding its market reach and propelling the future of residential security technology. Consumers intrigued by RADCam’s groundbreaking features can now explore its offerings on leading online platforms and experience heightened levels of safety and convenience in their living spaces.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

